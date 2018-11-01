Police: Halloween Candy Tainted with ‘Metal Objects’

OAKDALE — Police in Oakdale are investigating a report of tainted Halloween candy.

A parent had turned in candy collected while trick or treating in the Burchell neighborhood, police say, that was believed to have been tampered with.

An analysis found “small metal objects” inside the candy, police said.

According to a news release from the Oakdale Police Department, the candy said to have been tampered with included fun-size Snickers and Milky Way bars, miniature Mars and Almond Joy bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

There were no other reports of tainted candy, and officers stressed that instances of tainted Halloween candy are “extremely rare.” Police made no mention of any injuries.

Anyone with more information about the candy is asked to contact the police department at 209-847-2231.