Police Investigate 2 Halloween Night Shootings in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- One man is dead and another is in critical condition after Stanislaus County law enforcement agencies investigated two separate shootings from Halloween night.

Halloween decorations and manicured lawns lined homes on Coffee Road in Modesto, where police say a man was shot while sitting in his garage near a back alley.

"It’s not exactly the safest place to live," said neighbor Thomas Hammond.

Hammond was at home on Halloween night when he looked outside to see flashing lights.

"The police were in the back and they had sealed off both entrances to the alley and they had crime scene tape put up," Hammond recalled.

Modesto police say the man later died from his injuries.

But for neighbors like Hammond the sounds of police sirens didn't stop there.

"The incident last night, about two hours after about 15 cop cars came flying by my house with their sirens on," Hammond said.

Just a few blocks away Stanislaus County deputies report they were called out to a property for a large party. That's when they found an 18-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

"We do believe this may be a gang-related shooting," said Stanislaus County Sgt. Tom Letras.

Deputies say the man is listed in critical condition.

Investigators do not believe the two shooting incidents are related.

"Early indications are there’s nothing related to Modesto PD's homicide and our shooting at this party," Letras said. "It sounds like they are separate, isolated events. It was just a coincidence that they happened so close together in proximity and in time."

While Hammond said hearing gunfire is not anything new in his neighborhood, he’s not sticking around any longer.

"Tomorrow I’m going to give my 30-day notice and I’m moving," he said.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting. If you have any information call police.