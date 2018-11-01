Punkin Chunkin

We must be out of our gourds! Don't miss the chance to turn your pumpkins into projectiles at the World of Wonders Science Museum on Saturday, November 3th, from 10am-3pm. Everyone is guaranteed to have a blast as the WOW invites you to bring your pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns to the museum and watch them fly!

Don't toss out those post-Halloween pumpkins or let them waste away on your porch. With the power of simple machine science like levers, wheels & axles, and pulleys, visitors can load them into the various WOW trebuchets and launch them down Sacramento Street! It's only $1 to launch, and extra pumpkins will be available for purchase.

More info:

Saturday

10 am - 3 pm

2 N Sacramento Street

Lodi

Free event to observe

$1 to launch