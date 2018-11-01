Rock & Brews Giving Back to Veterans

Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality handcrafted American food and local favorites, a broad selection of craft and international beers, and an energized environment that is reminiscent of being at a family-friendly music event. Founded by rock icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, along with partners, restaurateur Michael Zislis and concert industry veterans Dave and Dell Furano, the first Rock & Brews opened near Los Angeles International Airport in Southern California in April of 2010. Each of the brand’s 22 locations in the United States and Mexico boasts a backstage environment showcasing a “Great Wall of Rock,” iconic rock art, concert trusses and lighting and multiple flat screens sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. Most offer a play area for kids and many are dog friendly.
More info:
Rock & Brews
200 Nut Tree Parkway
Vacaville
(707) 474-5039
RockAndBrews.com
Facebook: @RockAndBrewsVacaville
Instagram: @RockAndBrewsVacaville