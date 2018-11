Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The entire community is invited to come watch as the mesmerizing Sacramento Aztec Dancers Maquilli Tonatiuh lead the official Day of the Dead ceremony at the annual Souls of the City festival in Old Sacramento with arts and crafts vendors, traditional face painting, sugar skull making, community altars, and live music performances for the whole family.

Souls of the City FestivalĀ

November 3

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sacramento History Museum