Stockton Family Says Man in Pennywise Costume Harassed, Attacked Them

STOCKTON -- A night of fun for one Stockton family took a violent turn after police officers say a man in a clown costume struck another man on the head with a beer bottle.

It was supposed to be a treat for one Stockton family as they reached their last stop of Halloween fun on Cheapeake Circle. Unfortunately, the evening ended in a real scare.

Neighbors FOX40 spoke to heard bits and pieces of what happened Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m.

"Some fellow in a clown costume tried to scare the kids," said neighbor Roger Fisher.

"I think somebody had a little too much to drink and got a little out of hand," said neighbor Rich Davidson.

The victim's family asked FOX40 to protect their privacy.

The victim's mother says a man in a Pennywise costume, a character from the horror novel and film "It," was yelling and scaring kids. For the woman's 6-year-old autistic grandson it was terrifying.

"This incident was definitely not funny," said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva. "Halloween is supposed to be an enjoyable night for families and for young kids."

The grandmother said she asked the man in the costume to stop because the boy has special needs.

The fake Pennywise pushed her down instead and that's when her 27-year-old son intervened.

Investigators say the man in the Pennywise costume hit the victim with a beer bottle. The victim's mother said the suspect hit a major artery on her son's head, leaving a gash about 5 inches long.

"What he did last night was something brutal and sent a man to the hospital," Silva told FOX40.

The victim's mother added the man was either drugged or drunk.

"We do believe he does live in the Lincoln Village West area or has ties to that neighborhood," Silva said.

Her 6-year-old grandson was able to run home with his dog while his uncle went to the hospital.

"He was wearing a Pennywise costume so we're asking if anybody saw the incident do the right thing and contact the police department," Silva said.