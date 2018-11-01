Surveillance Video Shows Moments Leading Up to Deadly Gas Station Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Ariana Romo is devastated over the loss of her mother, Shannon Romo.

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were called to a gas station on Antelope Road where a woman had been shot and killed.

The moments leading up to the shooting were captured on surveillance video obtained by FOX40. In the video, Sharon is seen running away from a man, who is chasing after her.

Moments later, what isn't seen is the gunfire in front of the store where Sharon lost her life.

"She was a fighter. And just to know that she died, like that was my mom. No matter what, she's gonna be in my heart," Romo said.

Ariana told FOX40 her mom and dad had an argument earlier that evening.

She says hasn’t seen her dad since.

Investigators have not said who is responsible for Sharon’s murder – but Romo suspects the worst.

"He left her to die. He took off. Even if he didn't mean it, he could've rushed her to the hospital. Maybe she could've made it," Romos said. "He left her to die, and that's what's always gonna be stuck in my head."

A suspect in the shooting is in custody, according to a source within the sheriff's department. The sheriff's department would not confirm anything about a suspect.