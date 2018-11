Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thursday morning's workout marked the path to a major milestone for Hester Joelson.

This weekend, she’ll take on the Run the American River Parkway race. Just 20 years ago, one of Joelson's legs was riddled with cancer.

"On December 1 of 2018, I will be 20 years cancer-free," she said. "I decided to crazily sign up for a 20-mile race."

She also has pledged to raise $20,000 for City of Hope.