West Sacramento Residents Speak Out Against Changes to Zoning Ordinance

WEST SACRAMENTO -- West Sacramento planning commissioners got an earful about proposed changes to city zoning ordinances Thursday night from RV and boat owners.

The ongoing effort to modernize the zoning ordinance has also included a staff proposal banning new chain-link fences and mandating that a more than 50-percent repair to an existing one be done out of another material.

Commissioners decided to hold on the fence portion of the ordinance proposal, giving time for more research into possible design rules for new chain-link. They intend to "workshop" potential new choices with the public in the future.

Rules for RV and boat parking will revert back to current standards.

The other portions of the updated zoning ordinance are expected to be voted Nov. 15. If they pass at the commission level, the plan would move on to city council for approval.