What To Do With All That Extra Halloween Candy

Halloween is over and millions of kids across the country are coming out of a candy coma. If you want to keep the rest of that sugar away from your kids we have a few ideas that don't include throwing bags of candy in the trash.

Buy Back Program:

Instead of cavities after Halloween, your kids can get cash. Dental offices across our area will buy back your kid's candy.

One example is Smile Kingdom Dental

Starting Nov. 1-9 they will give you one dollar for every pound of candy you bring in, up to 5 dollars.

You can find a participating dental office near you at the Halloween Candy Buy Back website.

You can also Donate it.

There are multiple organizations that will accept unopened candy.

Operation Gratitude and Soldier's Angels are just a couple that will send your donated candy to Military troops serving around the world.

All you need to do is visit their websites plug in your zip code and find a donation center. If one isn't near you they will give you shipping address to send your candy off to.

Popular Candy Donation Websites

Halloween Candy Buy Back

Operation Shoebox

Soldiers' Angels

Operation Gratitude

Operation Stars and Stripes

But, if you're a candy lover and want to enjoy a piece here and there all year long you can freeze it.

Put the candy in freezer safe bags then you'll have candy ready to go throughout the year. You can add it to milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream and even plain cookie dough to step up your dessert game.