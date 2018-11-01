Your Weekend, November 1

Disney On Ice: Celebrating 100 Years of Magic
Golden 1 Center
Souls of the City 2018
Whiskey, Cars, and Cigars Gala
Run the Parkway
MAKE IT A NIGHT!
Golden 1 Center
Souls of the City 2018
Festivals
Old Sacramento
Sat 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
Whiskey, Cars, and Cigars Gala
California Automobile Museum
Sat 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Run the Parkway
William B Pond Recreation Area
Sun 7 a.m.
MAKE IT A NIGHT!
Broadway Sacramento presents On Your Feet!
Community Center Theater
Various times
Food: Brasserie Capitale
Drink: Downtown & Vine