Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
78°
78°
Low
54°
High
81°
Sat
50°
86°
Sun
54°
81°
Mon
50°
81°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
BTW
Posted 1:25 PM, November 2, 2018, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:32PM, November 2, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: The Shadow Keeper
In season two of EXPOSED, FOX40 explores another infamous case in Sacramento — Dorothea Puente.
Popular
Suspect Arrested in Southern California after Killing His Wife at Sacramento Gas Station
UPDATE: Surveillance Video Shows Victim, Suspect Involved in Altercation Before Deadly Shooting at Gas Station
Sheriff Puts ‘No Trick-Or-Treat’ Signs in Yards of Sex Offenders
Lodi Man Killed Trying to Help Victims of Multi-Car Pileup on I-5
Latest News
FDA OKs Powerful Opioid Pill As Alternative to IV Painkiller
Vertical Dancing
Staying ‘N Stockton
BTW
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney on Ice!
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.