Cocktails with CBD Oil are All the Rage, But They’re Technically Illegal

SACRAMENTO -- The manager at R15 in Downtown Sacramento says the Kronic Aid, a vodka-based cocktail with CBD oil, is no longer available.

“You can not mix cannabis and alcohol," California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control spokesman John Carr said. "As the regulator of locations that sell serve, distribute, manufacture alcohol, we’re doing everything we can to try and educate licensees because this is the first year that we have the new law where cannabis is a legal product. It’s just that you can’t mix cannabis and alcohol."

The bar says it got the idea for Kronic Aid from bars in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Carr says the state has been trying to catch up with license holders to let them know that using CBD as an ingredient it is technically illegal.

"We're trying to get the word out. We’ve put an advisory on the homepage of our website," Carr said. "We've sent out what we call industry advisories to the alcoholic beverage industry in California."

R15 says the CBD oil in Kronic Aid was actually bought at the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, and not at a dispensary. CBD does not contain THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. It is often sold over the counter.

Still, it can’t be mixed with alcohol.

"You can’t sell the two in the same location," Carr told FOX40.

In fact, in September, state lawmakers passed a new bill further strengthening the ban on infusing pot into alcoholic drinks as well as bans the sale of alcohol where marijuana is being sold.

"So the idea of putting these two products together and amping up the effects sort of aligns with my underlying concern about how much do we need this? How beneficial? What are the risks? Because anybody who is using this and gets a buzz on, then gets impaired, we don't want that," California District 8 Assemblyman Ken Cooley said.

That law will go into effect in January.