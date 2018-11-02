‘It’s Okay to be White’ Flyers Found Around American River College Campus

SACRAMENTO — Flyers sporting the phrase “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” were found around the American River College campus Thursday, but have since been taken down.

Reaction among students FOX40 spoke with was mixed.

Some said the flyers were OK under the First Amendment. Others felt the flyers were racist.

“I think right now, it’s a lot of us versus them,” student Zoe Halliday said. “We’re definitely not a unified country right now on many different levels.”

Similar flyers have shown up at college campuses across the country in the past year.

ARC’s president says the campus is a safe and inclusive place, and hate has no home there.

“Although it might be legally allowed, it also can make a lot of people feel not just uncomfortable but physically unsafe as well when you see some of the words that are used or organizations they’re tied to have also been linked to very violent acts,” Joshua Moon Johnson, dean of student services equity programs, told FOX40.

Meanwhile, police are looking into whoever is responsible for putting up the flyers. It’s unknown if they are connected to any particular group.