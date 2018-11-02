Mother of Marshall Miles Speaks Out, Holds Vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As the community rallies with calls for justice for Marshall Miles, a mother mourns.

"They just said there was no brain function, no brain activity and his organs was shutting down; so, there was no use of keeping him on life support," Latanya Andrews said through tears for her child Marshall Miles.

Andrews' only son among four daughters, is dead after a Sunday encounter with Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies.

The 36-year-old Miles, father of two, was arrested in North Highlands when several people called 911 after spotting him jumping on cars and ripping off wiper blades at the intersection of Watt Avenue and 'A' street.

One female shopper told them Miles grabbed her earlier inside the nearby Power Market, telling her he had a gun.

Her now clean son was on probation for 3-year-old meth and cocaine-related charges, but Andrews fears he may have relapsed Sunday, in depression over the recent murder of a close friend.

After rushing to the scene where he was being arrested, Andrews can't forget her last interaction with her son.

"Just saying 'mom...mom...help me...help me...' and I said can you guys please take him to a hospital and they just ignored me. And next time I heard, my son was unresponsive."

Visiting her son in the ICU, she saw a gash on his face she says wasn't there when he was arrested.

Kresta Daly is now the attorney for Marshall Miles' family.

"The sheriff's department, they have a responsibility. If they think he's high as a kite, if they think there's something wrong, they have a responsibility to take him to the emergency room, to have him medically evaluated. He's in their custody. They're responsible for his health," she said.

Spokesmen for the sheriff's department told FOX40, Miles kicked and bucked his hips so intensely as they tried to move him from a cruiser to the booking area of the jail that his legs couldn't be restrained and that he had to be carried inside, struggling with them all the way.

After being placed in a cell, jailers monitoring him noticed he wasn't breathing, tried to revive him and Miles eventually landed in the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Doctors have told his family he was without oxygen for 20-30 minutes and suffered a massive heart attack.

As for Latanya Andrews, "I just want answers. What happened to my son while in custody?"