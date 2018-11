Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don’t toss out those post-Halloween pumpkins or let them waste away on your porch. With the power of simple machine science like levers, wheels & axles, and pulleys, visitors can load them into the various WOW trebuchets and launch them down Sacramento Street!

Sling a Squash at the World of Wonders Science Museum

November 3

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.