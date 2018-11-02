Stockton Police Investigating Homicide near West March Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Grand Canal Boulevard near West March Lane.

Authorities received the call for the shooting behind Basil's - a popular bar in the area - around 1:41 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is the city's 29th homicide this year.

At this time, police have no suspect or motive information.

Anyone with information that may help this investigation is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.