The Stockton Kings Made Their Debut Against OKC Blue Friday Night

STOCKTON -- Fans flocked to the Stockton Arena to watch the Stockton Kings play their first game.

It seems like everyone agrees that the new team is a great move for the city.

Excited Stockton Kings fans - young and old - crowded the inside and outside of the Stockton Arena.

“We wanted to make it to opening night to see what they had to offer here,” said fan, Mary Barker.

It’s the first time the Stockton Kings are hitting the court in this city.

“We’ve been leading up to the inaugural game for the Stockton Kings, we did it because we wanted to be part of the community,” said President of Business Operations for the Sacramento Kings, John Rinehart.

Rinehart says he believes the team will be a great asset to the city.

The Sacramento Kings announced plans back in April to relocate its NBA league franchise from Reno to Stockton.

“Stockton really is a community on the rise and we think we can be a part of that,” Rinehart said.

Stockton’s mayor, Michael Tubbs, introduced the team on the court- saying it’s a pivotal moment.

Many fans saying they’re watching a bit of history in their backyard.

“I think they’re doing really well right now,” said Louis Montes Jr.

Final score:

89 - @StocktonKings

124- @okcblue Fans still optimistic and happy to be here. You can hear cheers in the crowd, despite loss. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/CLDW4J2K7U — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) November 3, 2018

Win or lose, these fans say they're coming back to show support.

“Means a lot to me to have something positive in our community,” Montes Sr. said.

The South Bay Lakers will host the Stockton Kings tomorrow for the Kings’ second game of the season.