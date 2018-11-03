9-Year-Old Shot, Injured During Drive-By

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A 9-year-old North Sacramento boy is recovering after being shot in the leg while playing on the floor in his bedroom.

Police say it happened Thursday night at a home on Connie Drive.

FOX40 spoke to the 9-year-old’s mother along with his 15-year-old uncle, who was also in the room at the time of the shooting.

Understandably, this is all very traumatic for the family.

Earlier, Gabriel was smiling in his parents’ room, although still in a lot of pain.

His 15-year-old uncle says they're not allowed in their room -- a place where any child should feel safe -- after the shooting happened.

Bullet holes can be seen on the outside of the home.

"We were just all in shock," said Juan Martinez.

On the other side of this hole, the room 15-year-old Martinez shares with his nephew, Gabriel.

He was home on his bed Thursday night while Gabriel was on the floor playing with a tablet, when all of a sudden, they heard a loud noise.

"I was in bed on my phone and out of nowhere I hear three gunshots," Juan stated.

Then he heard the sound of his nephew screaming.

"So, I go over to see what happened to him and he had been shot," said Juan.

Gabriel’s mother, Maria Martinez said, "I got up and that's when I saw Gabriel had a wound on his leg."

Maria also heard the gunfire; three distinct sounds of bullets striking a truck outside of the home, an outside panel and her son's leg.

"I kind of ran in circles not knowing what to do, that's when we called 911 and everyone came," stated Maria.

Sacramento police say it appears the shooting was the result of a drive-by.

Maria says the family recently moved into the home and doesn't believe the shooting was intended for her family.

Now, she says her focus as a mom, is making sure her children are safe.

"We're supporting Gabriel, doing things so he doesn't think about what happened," said Maria.

While this family put up surveillance cameras for added security, they're hoping the people who did this realize the harm they're causing to families when bullets start flying.

"It’s not a joke and it's not manly, for someone to target a house and hurt innocent kids," Maria said.

Gabriel’s family says he still has the bullet lodged in his leg, but he's expected to have surgery in the next few weeks to remove it.

Meanwhile, police have not released suspect information.

If you have any information, please call your local authorities.