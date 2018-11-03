Fallen Deputy’s Name Added to Wall of Heroes in Carmichael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "Today is a special day because he was being honored and put on the wall of heroes," Kaylen Bynoe said.

For Bynoe, the day was bitter sweet as she reminisced about her father, fallen Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Robert French.

"He was always saving things or doing things and trying to help in the community," Bynoe said.

French was doing just that when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017.

"It's still unreal. I still feel like he's going to come home or give me a phone call even though it's been over a year," she said.

Saturday Deputy French was memorialized once again for his sacrifice.

His name is the latest addition to the Wall of Heroes at Patriots Park in Carmichael.

"It really is just an honor because he's being included with other people who have dedicated their lives to helping the community and saving our country," Bynoe said.

Family, friends along with dozens of others including Congressman Ami Bera were there to pay their respect.

"Taking time out every year to just say 'thank you' and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives serving our community and country," Bera said.

"Their loss is not going to be forgotten," said recreation supervisor Sharlene Lal.