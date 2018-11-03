Local Woman’s Family and Thousands of Others Face Long Road to Recovery After Super Typhoon Yutu

SACRAMENTO — Thousands of people in the Northern Mariana Islands are dealing with the loss of their homes and power after super Typhoon Yutu tore through the U.S. territory on Wednesday; leaving many with little access to food or fresh water.

The Red Cross, along with U.S. Military planes, have been sent to help but, it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

FOX40 spoke with a woman living in Sacramento whose whole family is back on the island of Saipan and was hit hard by the typhoon.

“I really hope they answer,” said Fermina Camacho during a phone call to her family in Saipan.

Every day, Camacho looks forward to the call, “just to hear their voices.”

Checking in with her family after super Typhoon Yutu destroyed their home is heartbreaking for Camacho.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with. Just knowing that they need help,” she said.

With winds near 180 mph, Typhoon Yutu blew through the United States territory Wednesday night, destroying homes and cutting off power and water to thousands of people.

“It’s the house I grew up in. It’s the house my family grew up in and now it’s just a mess,” said Camacho.

The Red Cross is there helping but Camacho says shelters are full.

Camacho says her family is currently “living in a concrete structure that was not blown away by the typhoon. It [has] two small rooms with one small bathroom.”

Living off of nonperishable food, with no power or running water, her family is taking it day by day.

Military planes arrived with bottled water and food but, Camacho’s family is having a hard time getting those resources to their rural area.

“The biggest challenge is my little cousin. She has autism and right now she is going through the worst possible time. There’s one specific spot in the house where she loves to be that’s where her playpen was, where all her toys were. And she continuously goes back to stand in that one spot even though there’s no roof and everything is damaged,” Camacho expressed.

She’s hoping the government will send more support in the coming days and is asking for your help too.

“Saipan is a part of the United States and we are in desperate need. Please just send out a prayer for the Chamorro people in Saipan.”

Recovery will not be easy; if you want to help, organizations like the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse are offering aid to the Mariana Islands. You can donate to those organizations by clicking the links above.

For those interested in helping the Camacho family directly, their GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here.