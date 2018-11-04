4 People, Including Firefighter, Injured in Florin House Fire

FLORIN — Three people and one firefighter were transported to local hospitals after a house fire broke out in Florin early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports crews battled the flames at a home on Jenna Way.

3 civilians and 1 #Firefighterwere transported to area hospitals after an overnight fire in a residence on #JennaWay in #Florin this morning. 4 additional displaced people are being assisted by the #RedCross. #MetroFire was assisted by @SacFirePIO & @CosumnesFire. pic.twitter.com/2YN051OpNq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 4, 2018

There is no word on the condition of the four people injured in the blaze.

Four additional people have been displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to Metro Fire.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.