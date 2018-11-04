Elk Grove Man Found Dead after Falling from Peak in Alpine County

ALPINE COUNTY — The body of a missing Elk Grove hiker has been found at the base of a cliff in Alpine County, officials reported on Sunday.

Bradford Dozier, 55, was last seen in the Sacramento area on Oct. 27, when he left to go hiking in Alpine County and never returned. Dozier’s car was found the next day at the Tamarack Trailhead at Lower Blue Lake Campground.

The Alpine Sheriff’s Office released in a statement that Dozier died when he fell approximately 200 feet as he attempted to free climb steep terrain.

Dozier was described by family and friends as an avid and strong hiker, who enjoyed climbing peaks in the Sierras. Brooke Wells, Dozier’s nephew, told FOX40 that his uncle was a “class 3, class 4 plus climber.”

The widespread search and rescue operation involved nine agencies and lasted nearly a week. Search agencies included military personnel, Civil Air Patrol, National Guard and the California Highway Patrol.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.