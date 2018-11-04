LIVE BLOG: Conservatives Rally at Capitol, Draw Counter-Protesters

SACRAMENTO — A “Turn California Red” rally is taking place at the state Capitol Sunday to promote conservative issues as Election Day nears.

The rally has already drawn a counter-protest.

In 2016, the clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters at the state Capitol erupted in violence.

Sacramento Police Captain Norm Leong, said there will be a “large police presence” near the west steps of the Capitol in a Sunday morning tweet.

