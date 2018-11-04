Suspects Fatally Shoot Man, Injure 17-Year-Old in Lodi Home

LODI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a home in Lodi early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on Louie Avenue near Lincoln Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

According to the Lodi Police Department, it is believed that at least three suspects entered the victim’s home, where an altercation led to the shooting.

Officers found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the hand and a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, however, the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

At this time the motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact them at 209-333-6727 or Detective Nickel at 209-333-5545.

You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Please reference case number 18-6796.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.

Stay with FOX40 as this investigation develops.