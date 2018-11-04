Thousands Attend Yuba City Sikh Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- A bustling bazaar draws thousands of people from across the world to the Sikh festival in Yuba City every year.

"This showcases who we are and what we do for the community," said Amrit Brar with Khushiyan Creations.

The festival, one of the largest gatherings of Sikhs outside of Asia, is all run by volunteers who work the event and donate enough food and drinks for everyone who attends.

It brings in people from all over the place. There are people who flew in from London just to be there this weekend.

After 39 years, longtime festival-goers said it's now a tradition that gets bigger every year.

"I'm just so impressed with how it's grown, how the word has spread around," said festivalgoer Satbir Kahlon.

The parade celebrates the installation of the religion's scripture that's enjoyed by all.

"If people would slow down a little bit and take the time to love their fellow man. They're a different ethnicity but they're people, you know, and you need to learn what they're about," said first-time visitor Kathy Kronen. "They're our brothers and sisters, they're our neighbors, they're not to be shunned. They seem to be wonderful people."

The festival, just like the Sikh religion, welcomed everyone.