Cox, Newsom Address Key Issues in Final Push Before Election Day

It’s no longer days but now a matter of hours before voters head to the polls.

Both candidates vying to become California’s next governor made their final appeals Monday afternoon.

“This state has been made unaffordable and unlivable by the political class,” said Republican candidate John Cox. “That needs to change.”

“The issue of affordability, the word I heard more than any other word on this campaign. We have to address that issue and then the health care anxieties, which are real,” said Democratic candidate and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is leading in every poll and by double digits in most.

He talked about housing issues, health care and affordability in front of a Modesto crowd while his opponent discussed the same issues at his campaign stop in Sacramento.

“People want to have a quality house that doesn’t break their budget. They want to be able to afford rent,” Cox said. “They want to be able to afford gasoline. They want to be able to afford food on the table.”

Cox took shots at his opponent.

“He’s running for president, he really is. That’s why he’s attacking the president,” Cox said.

Newsom criticized what he calls a corrupt Trump administration in Washington.

“It’s about checks and balances,” Newsom said. “That’s what I think our Founding Fathers were all about. They’re turning in their graves because they’re anxious as well.”

As Newsom and Cox wrapped up their respective bus tours both now anticipate results of an election many are calling the most consequential in a generation.

Both candidates will be in Southern California Tuesday, with Newsom in Los Angeles and Cox in San Diego.