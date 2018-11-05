Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the sixth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the nation, including all local Sacramento salons are showing appreciation for veterans and giving all Great Clips customers a way to thank those who've served or are serving in the U.S. military.

On Nov. 10-12, all non-veteran customers who get a service at All Sacramento area Great Clips salons get a free haircut card they can give to a veteran as a thank you. Limit one card per customer, while supplies last. Veterans and active service members get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31, 2018 at any U.S. Great Clips salon with proof of military service.

This year, Great Clips is taking the opportunity to thank and recognize veterans, active military members, and veteran’s supporters through a campaign called #GREATful4VETS.

More info:

Great Clips is #GREATful4VETS

Free Veteran Haircuts

Nov 11

All Sacramento Locations

GreatClips.com