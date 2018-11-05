From the Ashes: Helwig Winery Debuts Upgrades Following Devastating Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- In May of 2017, flames engulfed much of the production facility, kitchen and offices at Helwig Winery.

Nine months later, construction began and Monday the winery was thriving.

Winemaker Scott Helwig says that didn’t slow them down.

"It definitely was a challenge but between our staff, the graciousness of our neighbors and the community we were able to keep everything seamless," Helwig said.

The winery actually hosted a wedding four days after the blaze but it wasn’t a comfortable situation. They used a portable kitchen and a trailer for the offices.

Now, the quarters aren't as tight and Helwig says the destructive fire had a silver lining.

"We were able to take some of those learning experiences and actually apply it to the new facility," Helwig said.

Pinnacle Emergency Management President Leo Grover says he wanted to make sure the Helwigs got exactly what they wanted.

"The wine tanks and the crusher. We were able to expand some occupancy for staff. We added square footage by engineering it quite differently," Grover said.

The kitchen is larger than before, there is better office space and the next time guests come to see the sprawling hills, they can experience the new private tasting room.

"The guest experience and the employee experience is a lot better," Helwig said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, though investigators say it was not suspicious.