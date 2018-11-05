Girl, 13, Kidnapped from North Carolina Mobile Home Park

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 13-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a mobile home park.

Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said at a news conference that a witness saw a man dressed in black with a yellow bandana grab Hania Noelia Aguilar in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park on Monday.

#AMBERAlert! Both photos shown are of Hania. She may be traveling in a 2003 green Ford Expedition, with #SouthCarolina license plates NWS984, as shown. She was last seen in Lumberton, #NorthCarolina on November 5, 2018. Poster: https://t.co/Ec5gEwxSms pic.twitter.com/m1iIrrmpMa — NCMEC (@MissingKids) November 5, 2018

Police say the eighth grader had taken her aunt’s keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop. They say the man forced her into the green Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates NWS 984 and drove off.

McNeill says investigators are interviewing witnesses, family and friends, canvassing the neighborhood and checking area surveillance cameras.