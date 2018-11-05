Homicides on the Rise in Lodi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- On Monday, Lodi police continued to investigate a deadly shooting.

Investigators say on Sunday morning three suspects entered a home on Louie Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand. A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died.

There have now been nine homicides in Lodi this year.

"You know, nine is definitely unusual for us," said Lodi Police Lt. Mike Manetti.

Manetti said there were five homicides in the city in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Now, with just two months left in 2018, the homicide rate has nearly doubled.

FOX40 asked Lodi police what they believe is behind the increase.

"It’s hard to figure out what to attribute it to when all nine of these homicides is a different motive," Manetti said. "Each one of the victims was targeted in a certain way, they are certainly not random."

Brothers Justin and Jason Woods say they grew up in Lodi. The two were victims of a home invasion FOX40 covered back in 2015.

The brothers believe when it comes to crime in their hometown, things are not what they used to be.

"I live right here in the eastside now and every time I come out of my house you know I got to look over my shoulders," Justin Woods said.

"Instead of fighting with hands people are fighting with guns," Jason Woods said.