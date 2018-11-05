Roseville Woman Nearing 100 Wants You to Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Jean Pogue of Roseville, who turns 100 years old this month, filled out and mailed her midterm ballot.

She encouraged all voters to participate in the Nov. 6 election.

"I always think about it when I vote how proud I am to be able to do it," Pogue said Monday night from her home at Oakmont Senior Living.

Pogue was born in 1918, two years before the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote.

"I have thought about it, believe me," Pogue said of women's suffrage. "That's one of the reasons that I've always fought for women's rights because it was dreadful the way women were treated and the things that they couldn't have that other people could have. Can you imagine that?"

Pogue grew up in Palo Alto, graduated from Stanford, became a teacher and eventually head of a high school math department. She said teaching was a wonderful life but she sometimes had to fight for equal pay.

That same passion for equal rights is part of what drives her to the voting booth. She prefers to go to a polling place to vote.

"You get to go to one of those little booths and you look at that fancy ballot," she explained. "And I'm usually smiling when I'm doing it because I get to vote."

Pogue was content mailing in her ballot for this election. With so many ways to vote, she reminds us there is no excuse for a registered voter to simply sit out an election.

"One of the few duties that you really have as a citizen," Pogue said of voting rights. "People have worked too hard in this country to get the right to vote for people not to treasure it and carry on the system as best they can."

And don't tell the retired math teacher your vote doesn't count.

"Every time someone has said that to me I'm almost ready to blow my top," Pogue shared. "Then I have to give them an arithmetic lesson. (Votes) all add up to a total and you need every one of those that you can."

Pogue has a lot to look forward to this month, including her 100th birthday party and a big reunion with many of her former students, an event she expects to be "a whooping good time."

Don't be surprised if FOX40 speaks with her again in two years about the next big election.

"Vote, for God sakes," she urged. "Pardon my grammar."