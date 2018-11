STOCKTON — Police in Stockton are looking for five siblings who they say ran away from a temporary foster home.

Missing are 16-year-old Josiah Macadaan, 14-year-old Alana Macadaan, 4-year-old Jordan Davis, 4-year-old Jolana Davis and 5-year-old Celementina Davis. They are each described as being of Samoan descent.

SPD News: Help Us Locate These Missing Juveniles pic.twitter.com/mm9CfD7MIL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 5, 2018

Police say the kids were last seen Saturday around noon.

Officers did not provide any further information.