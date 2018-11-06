California Voters Reject Dialysis Profit Limit

California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have capped dialysis clinics’ profits in an effort to improve patient care.

Voters rejected Proposition 8 on Tuesday. It would have limited profits for dialysis clinics that provide vital treatment for people whose kidneys don’t function properly.

Proposition 8 was the most expensive initiative on the 2018 ballot in California. A health care workers union funded the $18 million supporting campaign. Dialysis companies contributed more than $111 million to kill the measure.

The union argues Proposition 8 would have forced dialysis companies to invest more in patient care.

Dialysis providers say the measure was actually a tactic to pressure the companies to let workers unionize.

Voters also passed a measure to let private ambulance companies require workers stay on-call during paid breaks