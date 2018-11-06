California Votes for Year-Round Daylight Saving

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters say it’s time to stop resetting clocks twice a year.

Voters approved Proposition 7 on Tuesday, the first step toward permanent year-round daylight saving time. The measure still requires a two-thirds vote from the Legislature and a change in federal law to take effect.

Democratic Rep. Kansen Chu of San Jose says he sponsored Proposition 7 because changing the clocks twice a year is a hassle.

He says it’s also been shown to increase the risk of car accidents and heart attacks following the spring change when people lose an hour’s sleep after moving clocks forward.

The issue was fresh on voters’ minds when they headed to polls Tuesday. California and most of the rest of the nation fell back an hour to standard time last Sunday.