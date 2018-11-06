LIVE BLOG: Midterm Elections 2018

It’s election day across the nation.

Both candidates vying to become California’s next governor — Republican candidate John Cox and Democratic candidate and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom — made their final appeals Monday afternoon.

In addition to choosing California’s next governor, voters also get to decide on 11 initiatives (a 12th proposition, which would have asked Californians whether or not they want to split the state into three, was blocked by the California Supreme Court in July). Click here for our California proposition guide.

For information on the status of your ballot, click here.

Follow along with our live blog below, as we follow some of our regions most contentious races.