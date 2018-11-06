Newsom Wins California Governor’s Race

SACRAMENTO — Democrat Gavin Newsom has won the governor’s race in California, a state that has provided some of the strongest resistance to President Donald Trump.

Newsom defeated Republican businessman John Cox in Tuesday’s election to succeed outgoing Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. Brown and Newsom are critics of the Republican president.

A source in the Cox campaign told FOX40 Tuesday evening that Cox called Newsom to concede and congratulate his opponent.

Newsom served as lieutenant governor under Brown and has pledged to pursue universal health care and a surge in housing construction.

He previously was mayor of San Francisco, where he gained attention for ordering the issuance of marriage licenses to same-sex couples before it was legal.