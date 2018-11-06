PG&E Plans for More Potential Power Shutoffs in 9 Counties

SACRAMENTO — In anticipation of red flag fire conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric contacted several customers about a potential power shutoff that could start Thursday.

PG&E recently shut off power to 12 counties, nearly 60,000 customers, due to “extreme fire danger conditions.” Several businesses were forced to close their doors for the day following the planned outages and schools could not be in session for the start of the week.

Now PG&E is telling customers in the following nine counties to prepare for a “Public Safety Power Shutoff:”

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

Low humidity and strong winds in the North Bay, North Valley and Sierra Foothills have prompted a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday night through Friday morning.