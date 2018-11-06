PurpleStride Sacramento 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PurpleStride Sacramento is an annual event bringing out over 1,000 participants and 85 teams all fighting to raise funds to help pancreatic cancer patients. Join us for a day filled with hope and inspiration as we paint Sacramento purple on November 10!

PurpleStride walks are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. When you Wage Hope at PurpleStride, you join a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world’s toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.

More info:

Special Offer:

Use Code "PS2018" for 10% off registration before Wednesday at midnight.

PurpleStride Sacramento

Saturday

Registration opens at 8:30am, event begins at 10am

William Land Park

(310) 725-0025

PurpleStride.org/Sacramento