Come join Fleet Feet and Team RWB on Tuesday, November 6th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for the first ever Team RWB Veterans Week Fun Run and More event. We'll start the evening with the expo out on the Lincoln Center plaza. Then at 6:20 pm we'll all take off for a 3 mile run or walk through Lincoln Village and the surrounding neighborhood. Or if you don't want to run, we'll have a yoga session going on in the store by Melissa Parent of Team RWB, Upon your return or completion of yoga session, you will receive a Fleet Feet Sports beer koozie, Superfeet beer pint, and 1 full pint of Sierra Nevada beer and Pieology Pizza! More beer will be for sale with 100% of event and sales proceeds going to Team RWB. Ton's of fun, games, Ben Mackie Fitness Push Up contest, New Balance Made in the USA and live entertainment from Dragons with Matches on the stage. Limit is the first 250. Team RWB mission is to enrich the lives of American veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

Team RWB Fun Run

Tonight

6 pm

Fleet Feet Stockton

277 Lincoln Center

TeamRWB.org

Stockton Veterans Week

Today - Nov 12th

StocktonVeteransWeek.com