Teens Arrested in Deadly Home Invasion in Lodi

LODI — Two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide on Louie Avenue in Lodi.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting early Sunday morning. There, 26-year-old Nickolaus Martinez was pronounced dead and a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened during what appears to be a home invasion robbery. The robbery was not random, police say.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the robbery. He was booked into juvenile hall for murder, robbery, attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy.

Later Tuesday afternoon, officers say a 15-year-old girl was brought into the police station by a parent. She was booked into juvenile hall for robbery, burglary and conspiracy.