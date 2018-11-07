Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Pixie Traders Vintage Markets is proud to host the 6th annual Christmas Faire & Vintage Market. The market opens Friday November 9th.Opening night shoppers get first pick at all the goodies and will enjoy wine tasting compliments of Seka Hills, appitizers and live music performed by Hattie and Joe Craven. Admission is $5.00 for this event. Join us Saturday for lots more shopping and meet Jolly ‘ol Saint Nick. Our friends at Clicking Sisters Photography will be snapping pics with Santa for just $20.00. We have hand selected a variety of vendors showcasing all their best wares and vintage finds. There will be something for everyone at this family friendly event. Grab your best girlfriends, hubs or even pack your kiddos and we will see you at the market!

More info:

Christmas Faire & Vintage Market

Friday & Saturday

Willow Oak Hall

17535 County Road 97, Woodland

Facebook: @ChristmasFare

Instagram: @PixieTradersVintageMarkets