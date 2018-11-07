Kings’ Early Wins Reignite Fans’ Excitement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The passion for purple has received a jolt in the early going of the Sacramento Kings season.

This year's Kings squad has a different identity and has been running and gunning through their first 10 games. They've been outscoring their opponents more times than not and averaging a whopping 119 points per contest.

"I mean, the way we play we are getting up and down the court," said Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox. "We are playing fast, we're trying to get more possessions."

"I think the guys are having fun. You know, they're getting up and down, they have an identity and a belief that we can win this way," said head coach Dave Joerger.

The hype surrounding Sacramento is something fans are not used to, but they're happy to be soaking it all in right now.

"Oh yeah, the 6-4 start I think has gotten the whole city energized and hungry for more," said Kings fan Jon Kanemasu.

Former Kings player turned broadcaster Doug Christie has been impressed at what this year's Kings team has been able to do in the early going.

"I love the confidence of the bunch and it starts with De'Aaron Fox," Christie said. "And the ability to establish their identity I think has been paramount. They've done it early on and now it's going to be can they continue on doing that and making teams adjust to the way that they play."

One more piece of good news on the Kings side is that Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has missed the first 10 games with a knee injury, was medically cleared by team doctors. He should make his season debut Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.