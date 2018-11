SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a death near 5th and W streets near the I-5 freeway entrance.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man in his 50s was found dead in the roadway.

At this time, his cause of death is not known.

W Street is closed between 5th and 6th streets.

Commuters looking to access I-5 should use Broadway.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

A man was found dead in the road at W between 5th and 6th. It’s unclear if he was hit by a car or how he died but @SacPolice homicide investigators are on scene. However this is still considered a death investigation @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/v8PHgjRXmI — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) November 7, 2018

SPD on scene a death investigation at 5th/W Streets. W St. is closed between 5th and 6th. Commuters may use Broadway to access freeway via 5th Street. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/FQwlUb7fQm — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 7, 2018