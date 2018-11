Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of Stockton Veterans Week, the University of the Pacific, Team Red, White & Blue, and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation present a free movie screening of "Thank You for Your Service" followed by a panel discussion.

More info:

Thank You for Your Service movie screening and panel discussion

Thursday

5pm-9pm

Grace Covell Hall

720 Presidents Drive, Stockton

TYFYSMovie.Eventbrite.com

Stockton Veterans Week

Today - Nov 12Th

StocktonVeteransWeek.com