Adopt a Pet: Lucy

Lucy is located at the Sacramento SPCA.

Animal ID 39851608 Species Dog Breed Australian Shepherd/Beagle Age 12 years 1 month 3 days Gender Female Size Medium Color Black/Brown Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs - Adoptions Adoption Price $110.00

I lived with dogs in my previous home.

I lived with cats in my previous home.

Due to my size, age, personality, I'm a better fit for homes with older children/adults.

A 45 pound senior, who neither looks nor acts her age, Lucy is lively with plenty of energy. She loves people (though small children make her very nervous) and is a great huggable, lap dog. Lucy can be vocal when she wants to be with you and is said to cry when left all alone. She has very nice leash manners (she likes to walk fast and enjoys some jogging) and knows "sit" and possibly more. Lucy is used to living indoors and sleeping on the couch. She loves squeaky toys and hates fireworks and would love a home with no small children where someone is with her all or most of the time. [kc]