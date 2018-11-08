Business Owner Shoots, Kills Attempted Robbery Suspect on Cottage Way in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, dispatch got a call from a business owner near 2700 Cottage Way saying he had shot a man who was wearing a mask and approached him demanding money.

The caller said the gunman pointed a weapon at him. For that, the owner shot him several times in the upper chest area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The business appears to be a counseling and mental health facility.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation details will be handed over to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office when it is completed, we will know if charges will be filed.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.