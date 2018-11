BUTTE COUNTY — Fire crews are battling a 1,000-acre fire in Butte County.

The fire is off Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, off Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon.

Pulga, a town off of Highway and north of Oroville, is being evacuated as well all of Pentz Road in Paradise East.

EVACUATION ORDER: Due to a fire in the area, an evacuation order has been issued for all of Pentz road in Paradise East to Highway 70.#ButteSheriff #CampFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018