In San Joaquin County, One School Board Race was Left Off Hundreds of Ballots

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Neatly stacked ballots were being sorted in San Joaquin County but it's what was not there that disappointed Ramon Yepez.

"I got a call from a voter stating that my name was not on her ballot so I was like, 'Are you sure?'" Yepez said.

Yepez, a candidate for the 5th District's Lodi Unified School Board, said on Election Day he found out his race was left off the ballot.

"I don’t know. It just makes me question the system at this point," Yepez said.

The San Joaquin County Registrar said in District 5, where 10,000 voters were ready to cast their ballots, 545 ballots did not have the race between Yepez and incumbent Ron Heberle.

"Did the double check but we missed it," said San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff.

The registrar of voters said when district boundaries were changed the one race was accidentally left out.

Dubroff said the clerical error was discovered on Election Day, too late to turn things around on the ballot.

The registrar wanted to assure voters that more checks were put in place.

"And there’s an additional step that we will be adding in the future to make sure it never happens again," Dubroff said.

FOX40 sent a message and tried calling Ron Heberle but have not heard back yet. The registrar said there were still more than 90,000 ballots to count. So far, Heberle has 76 percent of the vote.