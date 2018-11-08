Stockton Veterans Day Celebration

Posted 1:17 PM, November 8, 2018


The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County presents its 2nd annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event will feature: A remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI, a reading of the names of the local service members killed in WWI, bag pipe players, Edison High School Choir performance, a presentation of gratitude to a Gold Star Family, and guest speakers Josh Hunsucker and Thomas Fitzgerald III.

More info:
Veterans Day Celebration
Sunday
9am-12pm
Bob Hope Theater

Stockton Veterans Week
Today - Nov 12th
StocktonVeteransWeek.com

 